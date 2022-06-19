Allansford football coach Tim Nowell lamented his side's inconsistency after its loss to Panmure in the Warrnambool and District league.
The Cats lost 14.14 (98) to 9.13 (67) at Panmure Recreation Reserve after a tough second quarter saw them outscored 47-13.
Advertisement
"We played pretty good footy," Nowell said.
"The second quarter really let us down. We just can't put four quarters of football together. For the rest of the game we basically outscored them.
"At one stage in the last quarter it was back to 14 points. We just couldn't get that next goal to break their spirit."
Nowell said the result was another lesson for his side who are seventh with three wins and eight losses.
"We've had a few of them this year when we've taken it right up to those top sides but we just haven't been able to get the job done," he said.
"When you play good sides like Panmure if you don't put your four quarters of football together it hurts you. I'm pretty proud of the boys with the effort and the game we played.
"It's just disappointing knowing that 10 minutes of football really hurt us again today."
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant was pleased with his side's ball movement in the first half but acknowledged Panmure would also need to improve its consistency across entire matches.
"It was good to get our ball movement back after we didn't do it very well the week before," he said. "We know the way we need to play it's just a matter of doing it.
"We understand when we play this week against Merrivale if we don't play four good quarters we'll get beaten. It's as simple as that."
In his return from injury Bulldog Daniel Roache starred with three goals.
"Daniel was named our best, I thought he was really good up forward and in the ruck."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.