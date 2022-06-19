The Standard

Driver to face court over driving charges in Heywood

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 19 2022 - 3:49am, first published 12:16am
'He's lucky he didn't kill himself or anyone else'

A driver who was allegedly doing burnouts through the streets of Heywood until the tyre popped was found passed out behind the wheel of his car on Sunday.

