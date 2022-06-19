A driver who was allegedly doing burnouts through the streets of Heywood until the tyre popped was found passed out behind the wheel of his car on Sunday.
Police have slammed the dangerous behaviour saying it was lucky no one was killed.
Advertisement
Acting Sergeant Cameron Laird, of Portland police, said they were called in the early hours of Sunday to reports of a driver doing multiple burnouts in the street.
He said when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Melbourne man "passed out drunk in the driver's seat".
"It's not a good look," Acting Sergeant Laird said.
"At the end of the days its dangerous behaviour and he's lucky he didn't kill himself or anyone else."
Acting Sergeant Laird said the man had been in the south-west for work.
"He's gone drinking at the pub and had a few too many and gone a bit silly," he said.
He said because of how he was found, he was brought back to the station but refused a breath test.
His car was impounded.
The man was remanded to appear in Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges which include driving while disqualified and refusing a breath test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.