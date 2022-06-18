SOMETIMES little moments on the football field can have a big impact.
Terang Mortlake was trying to keep Camperdown at bay - and score just its second win of the Hampden league season - when Brodhi Carracher laid a chase-down tackle late in the final term on Saturday.
It denied the Magpies a shot at goal and wrested the ascendancy back the Bloods' way.
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna hopes the 12.9 (81) to 8.11 (59) come-from-behind triumph will give his young side confidence as it tackles the remaining eight games.
The experienced leader saw his team turn an 18-point half-time deficit around as players built inner belief, stemming from acts like Carracher's.
"Coming from where we've come from, only winning the one game in the first nine, you can't just tap into confidence," Kenna said.
"It grew as the game went on and instilling in the boys 'OK, this is the way we want to play'."
Kenna said composure and improved ball use were integral to the turnaround as the likes of defenders Gus Bourke and Will Moloney, teenagers Ryley Hutchins and Harvey Roberts, backman-turned-wingman Tyson Royal and key forward Will Kain (six goals) went to work.
"Camperdown probably found it hard to defend because we didn't cough the footy up as much," Kenna said.
Kain - one of the best marking players in the competition - feasted on improved inside 50s.
"He started a bit shaky - two posters to start the game. But Will is like the side, his confidence was down," Kenna said.
"The whole group will get some form of confidence and belief out of that which is the best part about a win.
"That is the thing I will be trying to encourage over coming weeks - 'OK, we can play better. Yes some teams have more depth, more experience and are higher on the ladder but we want to be competitive for longer'."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said the Magpies' mid-year team meeting would help them nominate goals for the rest of the season.
Swayn, whose Magpies slumped to a 2-8 win-loss record, said the meeting was player-driven.
"We do it every year and there's a lot of things that get said and it's to assess where we are and we usually assess goals for the back half of the year," he said.
"Sometimes with a young side you can keep patting them on the bum and telling them we're on the right track but sometimes you have to tell where it is and if it's from your teammates (it resonates)."
Swayn described the defeat as "disappointing", lamenting "turnovers just killed us".
"They kicked five goals in the last quarter and we probably had enough opportunities to hurt them," he said.
"There was two or three times we didn't hit them (forward targets) and in the middle of the ground we continued to turn it over and it's hard yakka to run back the other way when they had momentum."
Swayn said Luke O'Neil produced his best game and young ruckman Ethan Coates showed glimpses until he hurt his knee.
He was pleased with defender Gus Gordon, who "halved a lot of contests", and Josh Place who "worked hard in the middle".
The game was heated at times with multiple 50-metre penalties given away early and a melee in the second term.
