The Standard

Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club members plunge into chilly ocean

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 18 2022 - 9:07am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were excited shrieks and squeals as the young and young at heart braved Lady Bay's chilly conditions on Saturday for a Winter Solstice Swim.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.