There were excited shrieks and squeals as the young and young at heart braved Lady Bay's chilly conditions on Saturday for a Winter Solstice Swim.
More than 100 Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club members and their friends took to the water in bright costumes and bathers to mark the occasion.
Advertisement
There were top hats, tutus, super hero costumes, sparkly capes and plenty of curly haired wigs, as people of all ages took to the water.
Some only made it a quick dip, while others relished the unique event on a cool but fine and sunny day.
Club president John McNeil said it was a record turn out and perfect conditions for the social event, which made a return after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Club captain Josephine McDowall said it was a chance for members to catch up in the middle of the year before the surf lifesaving season resumed around October.
"Everyone runs in, has a plunge and then we have hot drinks around the fire," Ms McDowall said. "It's a nice casual format and that works really well."
"There's a few funny and colourful outfits and bright bathers," she said.
Youngsters bodysurfed and enjoyed the novel event. Ruby Koch, 12, Maya Furphy,12, Sienna Addinsall, 11, Stella Lawlor, 11, got into the spirit and dressed up, laughing throughout the afternoon.
Post plunge and after being asked how the swim was, Ruby took a moment to answer, almost shocked by the temperature, she responded in one word "cold".
Stella agreed and said it was cold, while Sienna commented it was really fun, and Maya agreed saying it was amazing.
Club director of leadership and members Jacinta Roache said it was great way to get everyone together in the off-season and hoped to make the swim bigger and better in the future.
"It's a bit of fun and we've been blessed with a magnificent day," Ms Roache said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.