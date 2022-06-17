Camperdown mentor Neville Swayn says better execution is the key to the Magpies tasting success on Saturday against Terang Mortlake.
The Magpies travel to Terang Recreation Reserve for what Swayn described as a 'must-win' game for his eighth-placed group.
Advertisement
"It's a huge game - they're the same as us to be honest, we both need a win," he told The Standard.
"You'd expect a close game - we played them round one and got them by three to four goals so we expect it to be within two or three goals.
"Hopefully it's not too wet but it should be a tight one- both are young sides in a rebuilding phase, blooding a lot of kids and getting experience into their list."
MORE SPORT:
Swayn said round nine's 116-point loss to North Warrnambool Eagles provided valuable learning opportunities for the group, particularly in regards to workrate and execution.
"They were good, especially through the middle of the ground - they really did get a hold of us," he said.
"Our execution was something that let us down on the day, but it was a bit of a combination of things too.
"We were able to win the ball but gave it back and it feels like you're chasing tail all day and it becomes bloody hard work the other way."
The Magpies will be bolstered by the return of the important Cameron Spence while vice-captain Charlie Lucas and wingman Harry Sumner also return for the clash.
He said the key to the Magpies knocking off the Bloods was performing the basics.
"If we can get control over the footy and execute it'll go a long way to getting the result and having a chance," he said.
"We've been concentrating on getting the ball into dangerous spots in the forward line so that's what we'll look to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.