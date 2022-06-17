South Rovers get necessary wake up call

South Rovers A grade coach Kylie Carter said her side's round ten loss to Russells Creek was a "rattle" they needed.
The Creekers defeated the Rovers 47-40 to earn just their second win of the season.
Russells Creek got the jump on the Rovers in the first quarter with a seven point lead and the Rovers weren't able to recover the difference.
"We've had some solid training sessions this week with a real focus on finals and really knuckling down," Carter said.
"We've been making sure of all our match-ups and our set plays and that we're switched on for that whole 15 minutes of every single quarter to get the results we need.
"We tend to drop off a little bit towards the ends of quarters and then the other teams will just score a couple of goals against us.
"So we've been focusing on that and our transitional play."
The fourth-placed Rovers will take a similar line-up into Saturday's round 11 clash with fifth-placed Dennington after the side pulled up well during the week.
The two sides met in round three, with the Rovers triumphing 102-74.
Carter expects the Dogs to be "much improved" since that match.
"They're the really strong improvers as well," Carter said.
"They've come a long way.
"We're expecting a really tough game against them."
Timboon co-coach Bethany Hallyburton is expecting a tight contest when her side take on Russells Creek.
"We know it'll probably be a close game after the second round when we only beat them by a couple of goals," Hallyburton said.
"It'll be a tough game but hopefully a good one."
The Demons co-coach confirmed Ashlee Finch would miss Saturday's match with an injury.
She will be replaced by Kira Gordon.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
