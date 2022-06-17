Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley says her open grade squad is capable of standing up to the challenge of South Warrnambool on Saturday despite a host of missing players.
The Bombers mentor will hand over the reins to Nadine McNamara on Saturday after contracting COVID-19 but said the group was excited for the test against the undefeated Roosters, a side which knocked them off 52-41 in the opening round.
"We've been really looking forward to testing ourselves against them - it was difficult playing against them in the first round playing for the first time together," she said.
"It's an exciting challenge, we're looking forward to implementing some of things we've been working on - hopefully some of the work we've been doing over the last nine or ten weeks will allow us to be competiive and hopefully pick up a win.
"It's about having composure across the whole game - I was impressed with the consistency of South, they were relentless in their work rate across the court so it's important to make the most of our opportunities because they did that against us.
"That's something we need to do - our defensive unit has worked hard to play a game style that will go well against South so we're excited to see how they go.
"It's just us making sure making sure we make the most of our own opportunities."
The task won't be easy for the third-placed Bombers with Hinkley confirming Alicia Blain and Jess Bouchier will miss the clash with injury while Grace Taylor has contracted COVID-19.
She expected the depth to come to the fore.
"We've got a really solid div one team so we'll have a few of them on the bench and certainly use them when we needed," she said.
"We've got a few out but I think it's important for us a group to look at a few different things."
