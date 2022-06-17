Chemistry building for players at Tigerland

Merrivale winger Tyler Stephens says the chemistry levels between players are growing at the Tigers.
The Tigers sit fourth after 10 rounds and are looking dangerous after recruiting heavily at the start of the season.
The club unveiled five recruits and a returning player at the beginning of the year.
"It's good we're starting to really gel with all the new players that came in at the start of the season," Stephens told The Standard.
Recruits Liam Nagle, Brad Bell, Kyden Jarvis, Colby Rix, Troy McLaughlin and Matt Hausler have all been influential in matches throughout the year.
Stephens, only in his second full year of senior football, has impressed across nine games for the Tigers.
He has been named in the Tigers' best players on three occasions and has been pleased with his individual season so far.
"Yeah it's not too bad," Stephens said.
"I've been getting amongst it and hitting the scoreboard."
The young winger said he hoped to improve his overall fitness and defensive running.
Stephens said his side would aim to improve its accuracy in Saturday's game against Old Collegians.
The Tigers kicked 19.26 in their 138-point win over Timboon in round 10.
The last time the Tigers and the Warriors met was in round two with the Tigers triumphing by 72 points.
Stephens was named the Tigers' second best player in that contest.
"It should be a good game," Stephens said.
Stephens pointed to Panmure as the competition's biggest threat across the first half of the regular season. The Bulldogs sit in second with just two losses for the year.
The Tigers claimed a nine-point win against the Bulldogs in round three but Stephens acknowledged Panmure had a couple of players missing.
