Residents are invited to snap and share an image of their favourite locally-owned and operated business for a chance to win $500 worth of vouchers to spend in stores.
Warrnambool City Council launched the Win in Winter competition on Friday to showcase locally-owned and run businesses and encourage spending in the traditionally quieter winter months.
FM Mahar & Associates financial planner Aime Sandri said it was great to participate in the competition, which allowed people to recognise all local businesses or tradespeople they supported.
She said client referrals were invaluable and this was one way customers could show businesses their support.
"Client advocacy and clients who refer us to their friends and family is the type of promotion we value the most," Ms Sandri said.
"Because it means we've made a meaningful impact in their life and they're wanting to pass on our name or details as a reference, which is really great."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Vicki Jellie encouraged residents to think about a business that provided excellent service.
"We are encouraging everyone to share photos of their favourite locally-owned and operated businesses and talk about why they love supporting them," Cr Jellie said.
"It could be your regular mechanic, your fitness centre, your favourite restaurant or your accountant," she said. "As well as supporting them by spending money there, telling others how great they are is one of the best things you can do to support a local business."
Cr Jellie said the campaign ran for 10 weeks during what was traditionally the quietest time of the year for the city's businesses.
To enter, take a photo with some words about why you love the business, share it to council's Instagram page, or website, and tag it #WinInWinter3280 @Warrnamboolcity
Each weekly winner will receive a $50 voucher to 10 different locally owned and operated businesses of their choice in a total prizepool of $5000.
