A significant dip in drug-related crime prompted Warrnambool to record its lowest number of offences in six years but sexual crimes are rising.
Latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency of Victoria for the year ending March show there were 3123 offences recorded in Warrnambool, the lowest number since 2016 and a decrease of three per cent year-on-year.
The dip is partly due to a 65 per cent decrease in drug dealing and trafficking offences from 69 to 24. The number of drug use and possession offences also dropped by 26 per cent from 206 to 152.
Victoria Police western region division two Superintendent Martin Hardy said it was a good result.
"It's incredibly positive to see a decrease in overall crime across Warrnambool in the past year and the lowest number of offences recorded in the past six years," he said.
"The decrease in drug dealing and trafficking offences is reflective of the fact illicit substances were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, which made it harder for criminals to transport drugs throughout the community.
"It also highlights the fact police are focusing more on the mid-level drug syndicates, actively targeting the key criminals and drugs that are causing the most harm in our community rather than the lower level chronic drug users, who we know require a health-led response."
Meanwhile, sexual offences increased by 86 per cent from 95 to 177, partly attributed to a man charged with 24 offences on March 9 by the Sexual Crimes Squad in relation to a number of alleged historical sexual assaults in the Mortlake area.
Superintendent Hardy said many factors contributed to the spike.
"The statistics show an increase in the number of sexual offences and as we know the majority of this type of offending happens behind closed doors it's not surprising to see an influx in sexual offences reported as we emerge from the pandemic environment," he said.
"These offences can incorporate historical incidents that occurred. Victoria Police has come a long way in developing our response to these crimes and the increase in offences can be linked to the fact the community has more confidence in reporting these crimes to us.
"It also is important to note that an increase in the number of offences does not always correlate to an increase in the number of offenders. When one person is charged with multiple offences, this can lead to a substantial increase."
The number of breach of bail offences also increased 27 per cent to 140. Breach of family violence order offences increased 29 per cent to 453.
