Emerging Warrnambool go-karter Oscar Maloney says the opportunity to pay to tribute to former sprintcar local legend Daryl Jago this weekend is an 'honour'.
The youngster will adorn 'Black Magic' stickers in honour of Jago, a prominent figure in the sprintcar world in the late 70s and 80s at the Victorian Country Series round in Portland this weekend.
He said the idea came after discussions with his dad Brett who grew up watching the iconic Port Fairy figure race.
"It started off with just a black kart and dad and I were talking about what we can do to get some colour into it and with the races in Portland this weekend, dad said 'what about a Black Magic kart?'," he said.
"I wasn't a big fan of it at first but now I really like it. We're big fans of all motorsports.
"It feels good knowing the background of Daryl and how big he was in the sprintcar world and I'm a big fan of sprintcars myself so being able to run the Black Magic means a lot."
Maloney has been racing for near on a decade and said he loved the competitive envrionment of the sport and the relationships it had opened up.
"It'll be my eighth year racing, I started when I was seven or so - I love it in general, going fast it's a good community," he said.
"To race around everywhere is a lot of fun. That's the main thing, enjoying what you're doing. You've got to start somewhere."
Ahead of the races in Portland over Saturday and Sunday, Maloney said he was excited for the challenge.
"This'll be round three, I think there is six overall," he said. "The first one was in Cobden and we missed that, we weren't ready for that and the latest one was at my home track in Warrnambool and that was really good. We got about eighth so I was happy with that.
"We're going for a top 10 this time around so that's our aim. It's going to be a lot of fun, I'm really looking forward to it."
