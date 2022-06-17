The Standard

Man jailed for minimum eight years over rapes

Offender who treated partner like dog before rapes jailed for 12 years

A Warrnambool district man who put a belt around his partner's neck and treated her like a dog before raping her in three different ways has been jailed for 12 years and four months.

