Offender who treated partner like dog before rapes jailed for 12 years

A Warrnambool district man who put a belt around his partner's neck and treated her like a dog before raping her in three different ways has been jailed for 12 years and four months.
The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, was found guilty in a Warrnambool County Court trial earlier this year of three counts of rape and one charge of assault.
Advertisement
He also pleaded guilty to stealing the victim's car.
On Friday Judge Amanda Chambers imposed a minimum term of imprisonment of eight years before the offender is eligible for parole.
He has already served 1092 days in custody, almost three years, and will be eligible for parole in June 2027.
The offender and the victim were in an on-and-off again volatile relationship despite a court-imposed family violence order banning contact and they engaged in drug use, including methamphetamine, and at times were homeless.
The man was previously jailed for making threats involving the woman.
Judge Amanda Chambers said circumstances surrounding the offences elevated the seriousness of the rapes.
She said the woman was choked and then repeatedly raped despite pleading for the offender to stop.
She said there was a determination on the offender's part to commit the acts against the woman's will and she had been repeatedly raped in her own home.
The judge said it was extremely serious family violence involving rapes committed despite an intervention order being in place, which was designed to protect her.
Ms Chambers said tying the belt around the woman's neck, referring to her as a dog and walking her around the house like a dog was a significant aggravating feature.
She said the first rape happened after the victim was instructed to kneel at the man's feet and referred to her again as a dog, while holding the belt around her neck like a leash.
The judge said the belt being around the woman's neck could only have increased the victim's fear at that time.
"It was degrading and humiliating conduct, a very serious example of rape," she said.
The judge said other aggravating feature of the rapes were that they were repetitious and committed without desisting.
She said the inherently violent acts were committed while the victim was effectively restrained and the offender had an "utter disregard for the bodily integrity of the victim".
Judge Chambers said the charges arose out of an incident in Port Fairy on April 6, 2019.
In a victim impact statement previously tendered to the court the woman said even three years after the offending she still regularly woke up screaming in fear.
Advertisement
The judge said the offending left the woman isolated without a car and had emotionally, physically and financially impacted on her.
She said the offender's past three years in custody had been made more difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there had been a lengthy delay.
Ms Chambers said the offender still maintained his innocence and was not entitled to a sentencing discount after pleading not guilty.
She said the man had little insight into his offending, his prospects of rehabilitation were guarded and a psychological report indicated the man suffered flawed judgement.
The judge said the specific and general deterence were key sentencing factors to deter others from degrading sexual offending.
She said the incident was a grave example of the offences of rape and each was brutal and violating committed despite the victim's pleas and protests.
Advertisement
Help is available: If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.