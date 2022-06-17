The Standard
Updated

Gerald Ridsdale appears in Warrnambool court charged with nine counts of rape and four indecent assaults


By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:13am
Former priest enters guilty pleas to 13 sex charges

Former Western Victoria Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale entered guilty pleas to 13 sex charges during a hearing on Friday in Warrnambool.

