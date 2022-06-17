Former priest enters guilty pleas to 13 sex charges

Former Western Victoria Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale entered guilty pleas to 13 sex charges during a hearing on Friday in Warrnambool.
Gerald Francis Ridsdale, 88, now of Ararat, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal mention via a video link.
Advertisement
He looked gaunt, and was wearing a green windcheater with a face mask around his chin.
Mr Ridsdale pleaded guilty to 13 charges, while the Office of Public Prosecutions withdrew another 11 counts.
The remaining charge involve nine counts of rape and four of indecent assault, committed at Mortlake between May 1, 1981, and November 30, 1982.
Asked by magistrate Nunzio La Rosa to enter a plea to the remaining charges, Mr Ridsdale said: "I plead guilty your honour".
His only other comment was to thank the magistrate at the end of the hearing.
Mr Ridsdale had his case adjourned for further hearing in the Warrnambool County Court on September 26.
Mr La Rosa said he had only received a copy of the hand up brief of evidence on Friday morning and had quickly read the summary.
He said he understood the prosecution and defence had been involved in discussion prior to Friday's hearing and the matter was to proceed by way of a hand up brief and to a plea in the county court at a later date.
The magistrate said that clearly there were a number of complexities in the case which required careful attention in preparation of a plea.
"No one is going to rush this on," he said, committing to allow the prosecution and defence to calmly approach the future court hearing.
Mr La Rosa also granted various media outlets access to Mr Ridsdale's charges, but denied applications for copies of the summary of the evidence.
He said the brief contained sufficient material for the matter to go to trial and noted there was no application for bail.
Mr Ridsdale's lawyer Will Collins-Putland said there were issues with consistency of counsel for his client.
OPP lawyer Marcel White said great care was required in sentencing of such matters like those which Mr Ridsdale had been charged.
"It's a complex sentencing exercise," he said, adding there was no agreed summary of evidence at this time and a circumspect approach would be to release just the charges to the media.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.