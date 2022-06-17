Infrastructure upgrades have paved the way for safe air ambulance access to return to Cobden.
A 701 square-metre taxiway has been sealed between the main airstrip at Cobden Aerodrome and the air ambulance transfer pad to the cost of $74,000.
Advertisement
Cobden Aerodrome committee chairman Duncan Morris said the two-stage project was much-needed.
"It was obvious it needed to be done," Mr Morris said.
"You've got to be very careful with a gravel strip, particularly with helicopters because the down-force blows the gravel up."
HEMS 4 base manager and pilot Dan Guillaumier said the infrastructure had made landing difficult.
"There wasn't a lot of room for us to land at the airfield without impacting other aircraft and buildings there," he said.
"Our normal operations will end up landing on football ovals or in paddocks. In winter you can't even get a car across them, let alone landing a seven-tonne helicopter on them."
The area will officially open on July 9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.