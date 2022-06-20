A brave young Portland girl is about to have a wish granted.
Erin Compton was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour - a form of cancer that develops in the kidneys - at age six.
By the time of her diagnosis, Erin's cancer was already at stage four, with an 18-centimetre tumour on her right kidney.
Her grandmother Kylie Rundell said Erin, now 10, endured months of gruelling treatment.
"At seven-years-old, she'd gone through more medical procedures than most people in their whole lives," Ms Rundell said.
"Erin went through countless blood tests, the most intense chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
"As if that wasn't enough, Erin had surgery to remove her right kidney and part of her lung. She even lost half her body weight. I don't know how she coped, I really don't."
Throughout her treatment, Erin was strengthened by the hope of going home to see her Shetland pony, Ella.
Erin's family arranged for her to have video calls with the animals on the farm, her face lighting up when she'd see her pony or a chicken.
Tragically. Ella the pony passed away while Erin was undergoing treatment in hospital and she couldn't be there for Ella's last moments.
"She loved that pony, and she couldn't even say goodbye," Ms Rundell said.
When the family was informed by the Royal Children's Hospital that Erin could have a wish granted through Make-A-Wish Australia, Erin asked if she could have a new pony.
"Erin's wish is to get a black horse with a white star on its head," Ms Rundell said.
"It is to come with a pink saddle and blanket and some other gear.
"She would also like some jumps so she can learn to jump on her horse.
"Erin is an animal lover and loves all animals but she absolutely loves horses."
The family has plenty of room for a pony on their 20-acre property.
"The wish would mean the world to Erin as she can't wait to attend pony club and eventually do some shows and jumping," Ms Rundell said.
"She also wants to be able to go riding with some of her friends in the bush, on the beach and just around the farm.
"She is that excited that we personally went out and bought a horse float and we are rebuilding it from scratch and painted it purple and silver as per her wishes ready for when she gets her horse."
Make-A-Wish Australia is in the process of finding a pony to make Erin's wish come true.
Make-A-Wish Australia brings incredible people together to grant inspiring wishes for children with critical illnesses like Erin and relies entirely on donations to continue its life-changing work.
Community members are urged to make a tax deductible donation to help wishes like Erin's come true.
Make-A-Wish Australia chief executive officer Sally Bateman said the organisation recently celebrated 36 years since granting its first ever wish and had granted more than 10,000 wishes in total.
"Our wish program receives no government funding, so we rely on the generosity of the public to keep granting wishes to critically ill children. Wishes have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of sick kids, as well as those of their families and communities," Ms Bateman said.
"Our Wish Force are working hard to grant as many wishes as they can but given the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 we currently have more children waiting than ever before.
"With the end of the financial year fast approaching, please consider helping us grant more wishes by making a tax-deductible donation."
To donate visit https://www.makeawish.org.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
