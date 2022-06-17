The Standard

Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock and Cobden's Flynn Penry will make their GWV Rebels NAB League debuts on Saturday

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBUT: Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock will play his first NAB League game for the Rebels on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

A pair of Hampden league footballers will take the next steps in their blossoming football careers when they make their Greater Western Victoria NAB League debuts on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.