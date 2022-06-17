A pair of Hampden league footballers will take the next steps in their blossoming football careers when they make their Greater Western Victoria NAB League debuts on Saturday.
Cobden's Flynn Penry and Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock have been named in the Rebels' outfit to take on the Oakleigh Chargers at Mars Stadium in round 10.
Rebels' coach David Loader spoke highly of both players and said they were both deserving of debuts.
Loader said Flynn would either play deep forward or in the ruck.
"It's an exciting one for Flynn," Loader told The Standard.
"Flynn's in the Vic Country Under 16s side and it's an opportunity to give him a taste of NAB League footy.
"Obviously he's very young but it's a wonderful opportunity for him to taste what it's like at the next level and give him something to work towards so he can keep improving his footy."
Pollock is a bottom-age player and will likely play forward and on the wing, according to Loader.
"Oscar's been playing good local footy and gets his reward to have a game and try himself out at NAB League level," he said.
"He might be good enough to play every game for the rest of the year or he might just get a taste of it. But either way he'll learn about what it's going to take to be a permanent player next season."
South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual will also return to the Rebels' side, with Loader saying he would boost the side's running half-back line.
The Rebels' coach also praised South Warrnambool and Rebels' forward Will White who he said had found some form.
"He'd been quiet for a few weeks but played quite well in our last game and I know he kicked six goals in a school game during the week," Loader said.
"I'm looking forward to Will playing some good footy and continuing his good form."
The Chargers sit in second spot with 24 points, while the Rebels are placed eighth with 12 points.
The two sides haven't met in 2022 and Loader is hoping the Rebels are able to utilise their home ground advantage.
"It's always a big challenge when you play one of the big metro sides," he said.
"There's a bit less travel and they obviously have to get in their cars and get out of their comfort zone a bit which suits us.
"Hopefully it's cold and wet in Ballarat. That's what we're looking forward to and hopefully we give ourselves a good opportunity."
Loader said his side cost themselves in their round nine loss to Dandenong where they went down by just 12 points.
"We had that game in our own hands," he said.
"We played two or three bad blocks of footy for a couple of minutes each time and the opposition scored heavily.
"So hopefully we can rectify some of that stuff and give ourselves a good opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking over and limit the opposition's effectiveness. That'll be our goal going forward."
