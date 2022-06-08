Gillin Boys Foundation donates $40k to children's hospital

Gillin Boys Foundation co-founder Christopher Gillin is incredibly grateful to community members who are helping him in his bid to find a cure for muscular dystrophy.
The foundation recently donated $40,000 to the Royal Children's Hospital neuromuscular clinic.
Advertisement
"I'm extremely proud of what we as a foundation have been able to achieve with this donation," Mr Gillin said.
"Moments like this are exactly why my late brother Aaron and I started our awareness and fund-raising campaign.
"I would like to than everyone for their ongoing support of our fight for a cure."
Mr Gillin, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, said he knew a lot of people had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The last few years it's been difficult to hold fund-raisers, however we are very lucky to have amazing support from our community whether that be by purchasing merchandise, general donations, attending fund-raisers when we could hold them," he said.
"We also have support from our fantastic sponsors."
Mr Gillin said he was looking forward to the foundation's telethon, which will be livestreamed on the Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool Facebook page from 7pm on Friday, June 24.
"It will be headlined by Diesel, Kasey Chambers and Russell Morris," Mr Gillin said.
He said his health was good, but it had been a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic.
"It's been tough staying home most of the time, but I'm healthy, which is important," Mr Gillin said.
"It just gives me more time to focus on our fight for a cure."
The Royal Children's Hospital neuromuscular clinic is a one-stop-shop where patients with conditions like muscular dystrophy can receive the specialist care they need.
It is the largest and most advanced paediatric neuromuscular clinic in Australia.
The Gillin Boys Foundation Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool Inc was established in February 2020. It was formed to allow Mr Gillin carry on the work he started with his late brother.
They vowed to help find a cure for the disease.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.