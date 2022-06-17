The death of 13 koalas found in an unharvested area of a blue gum plantation site near Hamilton is being investigated.
The koala bodies were found at varying stages of decomposition. The Conservation Regulator is investigating the deaths and seeking public information.
Officers are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
It comes after 10 koalas were found dead at a blue gum plantation at Cape Bridgewater in January.
The maximum penalty for destroying protected wildlife is $9087 and up to six months' imprisonment.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
