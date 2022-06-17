The Standard

The Conservation Regulator is investigating the deaths of 13 koalas at a blue gum plantation near Hamilton

Updated June 17 2022 - 2:50am, first published 12:00am
DEATH: An investigation is underway after a blue gum plantation operator found dead koalas in the south-west this week. Picture: Morgan Hancock

The death of 13 koalas found in an unharvested area of a blue gum plantation site near Hamilton is being investigated.

