UPDATE: 10am:
THE Conservation Regulator is continuing investigations on the deaths of 13 koalas at a blue gum plantation near Hamilton last month after autopsy results were inconclusive.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) said X-rays were taken before the necropsy and ruled out any trauma, including fractures or broken bones, and there was no evidence of gun shots.
DELWP said the 13 koala bodies were found on June 14, with a further three found in an unharvested area of the site, also at varying stages of decomposition
"It's believed the bodies ranged between two weeks and twelve months dead," DELWP said.
"The Conservation Regulator is still investigating a range of possible causes of death, which could include environmental or human factors" a spokesperson said.
"The absence of any trauma together with the pathology results suggest the deaths could be the result of environmental factors."
"The maximum penalty for the destruction of protected wildlife is $9,246 and/or six months in prison."
Conservation Regulator director of regulatory operations Ash Bunce said it was following all avenues of inquiry to determine what happened to the koalas."
Anyone with information about this incident or other wildlife crimes can make a confidential report to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
IN OTHER NEWS:
