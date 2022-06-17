The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment

Minimum wage rise comes at good time for workers

Updated June 17 2022 - 8:19am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers' wage rise comes at good time

The Fair Work Commission's decision to increase the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent from July 1 could not have come at a better time for south-west workers now guaranteed $812 a week or $21.38 an hour. While the percentage has been criticised by employers, the quantum is quite small. It is just $1 an hour more or an extra $40 a week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.