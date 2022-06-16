WATCH: Strength and fitness tested at south-west pole dancing and aerial skills competition

AERIALISTS and pole dancers will show off their skills at a competition this weekend.
The IGNITE heats are being held at PhysiPole Studios Warrnambool with the adult categories on Friday night and juniors on Saturday.
The judging panels include Warrnambool aerialist Matilda Allen.
PhysiPole Studios Warrnambool owner Bonnie Williamson said the competition showcased hoops, silks and pole skills of various experience levels.
"The judging criteria is something like gymnastics based on their technique, musicality, strength, floor work and concept," Ms Williamson said.
She said it took competitors 8-10 weeks to train for the competition.
"This includes training at the studio, organising choreography for their floor work and costumes, hair and make-up because they're all things they get judged on - it's their overall performance," she said.
Ms Williamson said those interested in watching the competition would see a different style of sport, strength and fitness.
"Come with an open mind because I understand the sport has been stigmatised for so long to be something that it's not," she said.
She said it was amazing to see not just what the adults could do, but also the juniors.
"The strength and the stories they display through their performance is so inspiring," Ms Williamson said.
"That's something I think people haven't seen before, especially with those familiar with gymnastics and dance, this is the same industry but with the added touch of an apparatus in their performance."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
