Man who harassed campers jailed for four months

A Warrnambool man charged with burglary and harassing campers in a holiday park has been jailed for time he has already served.
Daniel Sheehan, 39, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts of criminal damage, two counts of threatening to commit a sexual offence, and single charges of burglary, trespass, using obscene language, damaging police cells and breaching a community corrections order.
He was jailed for four months, time he has already served after spending 123 days in custody.
Sheehan will now have to complete a 15-month community corrections order.
The court was told Sheehan had been evicted from a property in Aitkins Road earlier this year.
He was there with a housemate on January 22 this year when he was asked to leave as the other person had to go to work.
When the worker returned to the home, they found Sheehan inside the kitchen carrying a 150cm long metal pole.
On February 7 and the following days, a man and his daughter were renting a cabin in a Warrnambool holiday park when Sheehan was seen going through an Esky containing alcohol.
Sheehan also made threatening and highly offensive comments to the man about him and his daughter.
When arrested, Sheehan is alleged to have damaged a police interview room, causing $1000 damage.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Sheehan's use of alcohol had led to a blank in the defendant's memory.
He said Sheehan was an educated man, but now had prior court appearances for the troublesome combination of alcohol abuse, mental health issues and homelessness.
The CCO has a therapeutic aim to help Sheehan rehabilitate and provide positive outcomes.
