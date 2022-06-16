The Standard

The defendant will be released from custody after already serving 123 days in custody

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who harassed campers jailed for four months

A Warrnambool man charged with burglary and harassing campers in a holiday park has been jailed for time he has already served.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.