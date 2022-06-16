LAUNCH: Warrnambool Storytelling Festival launch, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-9.30pm.
LIGHTS: Solstice Searching scavenger hunt for neon sculptures, around Warrnambool.
Advertisement
FILM: River, Reardon Theatre Port Fairy, 7.30pm.
TRIVIA: St Patrick's Parish Primary School, St Pat's Hall, doors 6.30pm for 7pm start
COMEDY: Jimeoin, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-9.20pm.
PARTY: Solstice Search Party with live music, Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, 4pm-10pm.
LIVE MUSIC: The Undertows, The Mac's Hotel Portland Sand Bar, from 9.30pm. Matt Price, Cally Hotel, from 8.30pm. Songs (stories) of the land and sea, Bruce Campbell and The CommonGround, Mozart Hall, from 8pm. Wild Roomers, Kirkstall Hotel, from 9pm.
CLASSICAL: Bach by Candlelight, Chris Howlett playing cello, Narrawong Mechanics Institute, 7.30-8.30pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Community House Repair Cafe, 10am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Hampden - Terang Mortlake v Camperdown, Terang Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District - Nirranda v Kolora-Noorat, Nirranda Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool hosts Big V games, ARC Stadium, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
SWIM: Winter solstice jetty jump and ocean swim, Port Campbell foreshore, from 4.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Lee Sonnyboy Morgan, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Gem and Phil Duo, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm. Lex's Shed Irish Sesh, Kirskstall Hotel, from 3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.