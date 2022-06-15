A 30-year-old Warrnambool man recently released from prison is claimed to have stabbed an associate believing he assisted police in the case that led to him being jailed.
Ashley Walker applied for bail in the Hamilton Magistrates Court via a link with Warrnambool on Wednesday, but the application was adjourned for a week part-heard so accommodation could be organised for him.
Mr Walker has to show exceptional circumstances to be granted bail because he's on an 18-month community corrections order and police consider him an unacceptable risk of offending.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, told the court that on November 16 last year Mr Walker was jailed for a range of offences, including recklessly causing injury, and spent 352 days in custody.
He said early on Saturday, May 28, Mr Walker and two other men went to an address at the east end of Timor Street in Warrnambool.
The detective said Mr Walker believed an occupant of the house had spoken to police, causing him to be arrested and jailed.
Mr Walker yelled out, stormed in the house when a flatmate opened the door and went to a bedroom where he jumped on a sleeping man.
Police say he assaulted the man by kicking and punching him, the victim was stabbed to the upper arm and during a struggle a front window was smashed.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said he later examined the remains of the window and found no sign of blood.
The victim then escaped and fled east on Timor Street, hiding behind a fence, when he realised he had been stabbed.
After about 10 minutes Mr Walker and his associates left and police and an ambulance were called.
The injured man was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for treatment, including stitches to a two-centimetre deep and wide stab wound.
Police body worn cameras captured evidence of claims made by the Timor Street housemates.
The court heard, detectives had attended Mr Walker's home four times since the incident before arresting him on Tuesday this week.
He was interviewed and charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a weapon, recklessly causing injury and assault with a weapon.
Detective Senior Constable Verity alleged Mr Walker had made partial admission during an interview, saying he had attended the Timor Street address, walked in and confronted the man after claiming he had "thrown me under the bus".
Mr Walker claimed the resident had "flipped out" and there was an altercation, but he did not stab the man.
The detective said police feared Mr Walker would continue to offend, he would get in touch with witnesses and when he drank alcohol he became aggressive.
Detective Senior Constable Verity admitted under cross-examination that police had not found a weapon, believed to be a homemade knife or "shiv".
Mr Walker's bail hearing was adjourned until Wednesday next week, a police brief has to be compiled by August 8 and a contest mention has been scheduled for September 9.
Long-time senior journalist
