The long-time 'face' of some of western Victoria's most prominent hotels will be fare-welled today.
Tony Mardling passed away last week, aged 85.
Anthony Farnel Mardling was born in the Melbourne suburb of Kew on October 5, 1936.
Daughter Angela said he was the son and brother of a publican - with his own parents running the famed Launching Place Hotel, in the Yarra Ranges.
"He arrived in Ballarat after buying The Grapes Hotel in 1987 after a stint at Kirkstall Hotel," she said.
"There were six children and four of us have worked in the pub.
"The youngest, Matthew, was 10 when he came to The Grapes."
The family eventually sold the pub, but when it changed hands multiple times and the owner died, the chance came up to get behind the bar again.
At that stage the hotel had been empty for six months.
In 2017 Mr Mardling went into a partnership with his adult children and helped to breathe new life into the corner pub, which was built in 1906 and had been the site of a hotel since 1868.
The Mardlings were flooded with messages of support after Tony died at the Ballarat Base Hospital on June 7.
Family said his mind was razor sharp until the day he passed away.
"They've all said he was a great bloke, friendly, a living legend, a real gentleman," Ms Mardling said.
"I remember he didn't like swearing at the bar, especially if there were women around. He was pretty old-school like that.
"People have also been saying he had a real 'presence'. It helped create ambience at the hotel."
She said his attitude to running hotels was "good beer, clean lines, good food and good service".
At 85-years young, Mr Mardling was working at the bar right up until Christmas.
Over January he went to their regular camping spot of 50-years at Warrnambool, where an existing lung issue began to deteriorate.
"He loved Warrnambool - and he especially loved going to the May Races," daughter Natalie Mardling said.
His iconic Grant Street hotel is now heading into a new era.
Ms Mardling said barman Matt Morgan had bought the hotel with a business partner - and the current chefs would also remain.
Tony Mardling will be laid to rest from 2.30pm on Thursday, with a service at FW Barnes on the corner of Darling and Pleasant streets in Redan.
The wake will be held at The Grapes.
He is survived by wife Patricia and children Christopher, David, Angela, Diane, Natalie and Matthew.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
