WDFNL live coverage: Round 11

Powerhouse Nirranda goes head-to-head with Kolora-Noorat at Nirranda Recreation Reserve in round 11 on Saturday.
The Blues lead the competition in the men's football with just the one loss for the season, while the Power are looking strong in fifth.
The A grade netball clash between the two sides looms as a David versus Goliath affair, as Nirranda is undefeated for the season whereas Kolora-Noorat is winless.
Four other fixtures will be played across the round including an intriguing battle in A grade netball between South Rovers and Dennington.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Nirranda and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
