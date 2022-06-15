The Standard

Warrnambool Storytelling Festival set to launch at Lighthouse Theatre on Friday

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live: Singer-songwriter Tom Richardson will headline the Warrnambool Storytelling Festival launch on Friday night.

The region's musicians, creatives and cultural leaders will unite to share their stories at more than 30 events as part of a Warrnambool festival which begins on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.