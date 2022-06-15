TUESDAY marks the shortest day of the year and the south-west is celebrating the winter solstice with an icy cold splash in the ocean and a light festival.
If you're looking for a fun adventure, join the scavenger hunt to find neon lights at the Solstice Searching event on Friday. The clues will be published on the Warrnambool Visitor Information Centre Facebook page and website.
This is followed by the Solstice Search Party at Warrnambool Botanic Garden on Saturday from 4-10pm. Carla O'Brien's sculptures are accompanied by light-themed art installations and activations by Warrnambool creatives.
There will be live music by D'Arcy Spiller, Tom Richardson, Gabby Steel and Willnko and food and drinks available to purchase.
Solstice swims will also be held in Warrnambool at the surf club, with people entering the water at the main beach from 4pm on Saturday followed by food and drinks and Port Campbell's annual jetty jump and ocean swim on the foreshore at 4.30pm on Sunday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
