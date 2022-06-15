The Standard

Brothers charged with six offences relating to cruelty to livestock

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:42am, first published 2:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers fined $17k for aggravated cruelty to livestock

Two Hamilton district farming brothers have pleaded guilty to three counts each of aggravated cruelty to livestock and been fined a total of $17,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.