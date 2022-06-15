Graffiti attack at train station

Police are seeking information from the public after there was a graffiti attack at the Terang police station.
Terang police Senior Constable Mel Gray said it was understood that the graffiti was written at the train station overnight on Sunday and reported to police the next day.
Advertisement
She said the graffiti in red Texta contained derogatory slogans and words.
"We are in the process of obtaining and looking at security camera footage in an attempt to identify the offender or offenders," she said.
"This is a one-off incident but the graffiti pretty much stretches from one end of the platform to the other. It's extensive and will take some work to clean off."
Senior Constable Gray requested that anyone with information about the graffiti contact the Terang police station on 5592 1058 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.