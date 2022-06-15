The Standard

Graffiti prompts police to seek information from the public

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 15 2022 - 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti attack at train station

Police are seeking information from the public after there was a graffiti attack at the Terang police station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.