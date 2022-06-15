A missing shoe wasn't enough to stop Terang athlete Caytlyn Sharp from reaching the podium at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Mackay.
Sharp won silver in the javelin wearing her long-jump shoes after she realised she'd left one of her sprinting shoes at home.
Sharp, who competes under the T/F20 disability sports classification, said she was happy with her result but admitted the footwear situation impacted her performance.
"I was stressing out," Sharp said.
"I was not focused, I was stressing out about my shoes. So my performance was a little bit off in my javelin because I just couldn't focus which was disappointing because what I normally would have thrown, I would have won."
Sharp's mum Cindy came to the rescue and purchased her daughter a pair of sprinting shoes in time for the 100-metre race later that day.
"The 100 I was quite happy with considering I had not ran the 100 since nationals," Sharp said.
"I hadn't even gone out and done any training since nationals.
"I think I ran 14.30 I think. I felt really strong and powerful when I was running. I think I came about 12th."
The following day Sharp finished fourth in the long jump and was pleased with her showing.
She jumped 4.81 metres which was a season personal best for her.
"I hadn't jumped that far in a couple of years," she said.
"I came fourth, I just missed out on third by two centimetres.
"I'm the top-ranked T20 in the 100 metres and the long jump so to know that I'm still the top-ranked in Australia in those is also pretty good news as well."
Unfortunately Sharp twisted her ankle on her third jump, which limited her during her remaining jumps and forced her to pull out of the 200-metre race.
The championships act as a qualifying event for the Oceania Asia Games which are slated to be held in Brisbane in November.
Sharp is hopeful that she will be selected for the event and is planning to ramp up her training in anticipation.
She works a part-time job and is hoping to juggle it with her training.
"I work part-time at Aldi but I work long hours," Sharp said. "It's very hard to get out to actually train but I'm going see if I can get some afternoons off and work more mornings."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
