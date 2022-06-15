Rug up and head out on a discovery trail in Warrnambool this weekend to find a wonderful winter wonderland.
Neon signs will be dotted around the city for the winter solstice.
The award-winning Solstice Searching event returns on the evening of Friday, with a city-wide scavenger hunt to find neon sculptures hidden in some of Warrnambool's most scenic locations.
Clues for the hunt will be published on the Warrnambool Visitor Information Centre Facebook page and website on Friday.
Then on Saturday the fun continues with Solstice Search Party at the Warrnambool Botanic Garden from 4pm-10pm.
Attendees will be able to see all of the Carla O'Brien neon sculptures from the previous night in one place, as well as other light-themed art installations and activations.
There will be an enchanted realm in the Faerie Grotto, the Nurture in Nature Storybook Trail by lantern light and a Botanical Light and Magic experience by Warrnambool creatives from One Day Studios.
An amazing musical line-up includes Melbourne artist D'Arcy Spiller and locals Tom Richardson, Gabby Steel and Willnko.
There will also be food and drink available.
This is an all ages free event presented by the Warrnambool City Council.
Attendees to the Solstice Search Party event in the Botanic Gardens on June 18 are advised to pre-register for their free tickets to save time on the night.
For more information about the winter solstice event, visit www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au/solstice-searching
