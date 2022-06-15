Men urged not to delay check-ups Advertising Feature

This week marks Men's Health Week and Lake Imaging are helping to raise awareness around the importance of males taking a proactive approach to their health.



The leading cause of death for Australian men is cardiovascular disease, with around 57,000 heart attacks reported each year. Many other life-threatening medical conditions that can often be prevented include prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, stroke and other cancers.



Radiology plays an important role when it comes to early detection and diagnosis, and with advancements in medical imaging technology, Lake Imaging is committed to supporting men's health.



We give thanks to one of our recent patients, who is helping to spread awareness by sharing his recent experience with prostate cancer.



"My message to all the grandfathers, fathers, sons and families of men out there is to take action now. Don't wait. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Through the encouragement of my wife, I went on to get an ultrasound and MRI after initial blood tests showed an inconclusive result.



"My ultrasound and MRI only took a couple of hours out of my day, however allowed for an accurate diagnosis followed by treatment, and today I am cancer free.



"I encourage all men out there to see your GP regularly, attend your screening or medical imaging appointments and to take any symptoms you have seriously. I know only too well that the earlier a medical condition can be picked up, the greater the opportunity for a more favourable outcome."



