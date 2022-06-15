The Standard

Higher pay needed to solve Warrnambool's aged-care, childcare staff crisis

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Value: Emma Mahony.

There are calls to stop paying "peanuts" to those who care for our most vulnerable as part of a push to help solve the childcare and aged-care worker crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.