Essendon AFLW coach Natalie Wood says witnessing her playing group come together to train for the first time is a proud moment for the club.
The Warrnambool-raised trailblazer described Monday night's inaugural pre-season session with the expansion club as 'special' with 22 of the 23 listed players taking part.
Advertisement
"There was a really good energy and vibe in the group," she told The Standard of her first official training session.
"A few of them had started coming to the club in the weeks leading up so they got to know each other a bit and build relationships. There's been six months of conversations and getting players and staff.
"You're starting to idealise what your program will look like, but to have them at The Hangar, have the footy's out and stand back and watch as coach, I just thought, 'this is what it's all about'.
"It was a proud moment for the club. Georgia Harvey our list manager, watching her stand back and take it all back was like watching a proud parent. She's done a power of work with the player's she's assembled.
"There's a terrific bunch of players at the club, we're so excited to get going with them and building for the season."
MORE SPORT:
The AFLW season is set to kick off in late August, with attention to turn to the national draft on June 29.
Wood will bring in a further seven players to the club.
"We are really invested in the draft, but it's a bit different to the men's draft though with it being purely state-based," she said.
"Anyone nominating for the draft chooses the state they want to be drafted to so there's some terrific talent in Victoria, a lot playing Vic Country or Vic Metro and some late to the sport.
"It goes pretty deep we believe and with expansion there will be more opportunities for open age players to get a chance at the level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.