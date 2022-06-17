FOR some, when a beloved cat goes missing, they are never seen again.
But for one Mortlake family it was a happy ending.
When veterinary nurse Georgie Oates, her husband and children returned home on Easter Saturday, Batman, their 15-year-old ragdoll cross, was nowhere to be seen.
It appeared the mischievous moggy had embarked on a big adventure.
"If he's outside for the day he normally waits for us at the gate or runs towards us when we come in the gate," Ms Oates said.
"It was a bit strange that he wasn't there waiting for us because he's very faithful."
Ms Oates said she suspected Batman was spooked by a fox hanging around their property that got their ducks and another cat that visited the home several times.
She said the family travelled hundreds of kilometres to find him - posting call outs on Facebook, handing out flyers and ringing everyone they knew.
"We asked everyone to check their sheds and garages and 'please do us a favour of looking everywhere - the first week of him being missing was ticking by and we had lots of people checking for us," Ms Oates said.
"If only he could talk, it would just be the most amazing story.
"I can't believe the whole thing, but I just knew he was out there."
Batman was found at a farm in The Sisters/Boorcan area on June 12 - 55 days after he went missing.
Ms Oates said she believed Batman ate mice to survive as he returned home half his weight.
This wasn't the first time Batman went missing. "He was gone for a couple of days when our neighbours claimed him," she said.
"And, for weeks, but never on an adventure like this."
Dianne Attrill was feeding her chickens on her farm more than 25 kilometres away from Batman's home when the feline brushed up against her legs looking for a cuddle.
"I took him inside and gave him some food, he walked around the house, went into the bedroom and got in the bottom of the wardrobe and went to sleep," Ms Attrill said.
Her son posted on Facebook which led to Batman being reunited with his family.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
