Man charged with attacking and stabbing sleeping victim to appear in court

A 30-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested and charged with invading a sleeping victim's home and inflicting a deep stab wound to his right arm during an attack.
Warrnambool police said an incident happened at an address at the eastern end of Warrnambool's Timor Street about 12.30am on Saturday, May 28.
Police allege the 30-year-old and a co-accused went to the Timor Street address and the accused approached the front door of a flat, which was opened by a housemate.
The accused is alleged to have yelled out and stormed past the housemate before going to a bedroom.
He's jumped on the victim, who was asleep in bed, placed him in a headlock and then assaulted the man by kicking and punching him.
The 30-year-old is alleged to have inflicted a deep stab wound to the underside of the victim's upper right arm with an unknown object.
The victim escaped from the house and hid nearby until the 30-year-old and the co-accused left.
Police and an ambulance were called and the man was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment with the deep stab wound.
The man now in custody was sentenced for a range of offending, including assault, on November 16 last year and is understood to have only recently been released from prison after serving 352 days.
He's currently on an 18-month community corrections order.
A misunderstanding between the men known to each other is believed to have led to the stabbing.
The man was arrested at his home by Warrnambool detectives on Tuesday without incident.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a weapon, recklessly causing injury and assault with a weapon.
