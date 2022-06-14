The Standard

The 30-year-old man was arrested without incident at his home after an incident on May 28

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:01am, first published June 14 2022 - 10:02pm
Man charged with attacking and stabbing sleeping victim to appear in court

A 30-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested and charged with invading a sleeping victim's home and inflicting a deep stab wound to his right arm during an attack.

