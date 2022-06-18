Hampden league round 10: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league.
Each team has played each other once and we now start the match-ups again in the run home.
Sports journalist Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be at Terang Recreation Reserve as the Bloods host Camperdown in round 10.
Both sides are searching for rare wins. The Bloods have a 1-8 win-loss record and the Magpies sit one rung above them on the ladder with 2-7.
In other games, Portland hosts Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles welcome Port Fairy, Hamilton Kangaroos face Koroit and South Warrnambool tackles Cobden.
You can follow our live coverage here:
