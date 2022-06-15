Former south-west woman's books to be gifted to Gold Logie nominees

A former south-west woman will have her work gifted to the seven Gold Logie nominees.
Michelle Weitering, who grew up in Glenormiston South, said she was incredibly proud two of her books would be included in gift bags for the nominees.
Thirteen and Underwater is a mental health awareness book, while The Given is a dark psychological romance.
"This opportunity was organised by my gorgeous publisher, Karen McDermott and MMH Pressand I was given the option to have my books included either in the Oscars, or Gold Logie gift bags," Mrs Weitering said.
"Being extremely patriotic, I chose to have them included here, to be gifted to our Aussie celebrities. The celebrities who will be receiving my books are Sonia Kruger, Melissa Leong, Julia Morris, Tom Gleeson, Karl Stefanovic, Hamish Blake and Ray Meagher."
Mrs Weitering, who now lives in Frankston said she hoped the memoir would resonate with the gift recipients.
"I am so proud that Thirteen and Underwater, a memoir based on raising children with anxiety and depression and its very important messages of hope and healing, whilst living with the silent predator that is mental illness, will be read and hopefully received well by our Aussie celebs."
Mrs Weitering, a mental health support worker, released her book Soul Keepers of Glenormiston South last year and has just completed book two, which is titled Obsidian Souls.
She is also working on her first novelette and was recently nominated in the best blogger/writer/author category in the 2022 ROAR awards.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
