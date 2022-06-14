Man already banned from drinking alcohol remanded after drunken incident with police

A Port Fairy man already on bail with a condition to not consume alcohol will be back in court on Thursday charged with a drunken incident involving police.
Daniel Hall, 34, applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He has been charged with assaulting police officers, making threats to inflict injury and breaching bail conditions relating to his existing three sets of charges.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa adjourned the bail application part heard until Thursday to see if therapeutic programs could be put in place to assist Mr Hall.
Before the bail hearing started, Mr Hall told police officers and the court that he was sorry for his behaviour, he said he was intoxicated, he carried on like an idiot and realised police officers were just doing their jobs.
Constable Zac Petrie told the court Mr Hall was already on three sets of bail and those bail conditions included not drinking.
The main charge he already faces is assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Constable Petrie said that last Sunday at 2.25am there were two police officers inside a licensed Liebig Street premise.
Staff there requested assistance to eject an intoxicated person.
Police officers intervened after there was an allegation a security guard may have been assaulted.
They requested Mr Hall provide his name and address, which he initially refused.
Constable Petrie said it was claimed that Mr Hall then tried to leave the area and was stopped by the police officers.
Mr Hall was forcibly taken to ground while he verbally abused police.
He also refused to put his hands behind back and police officers forced his arms so they could handcuff him.
Police claim Mr Hall continued to be combative, belligerent, swore and made a string of threats towards one officer.
The court heard Mr Hall had 15 pages of prior court appearances which includes assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
He currently has 29 criminal charges pending.
Mr Hall said he spent 10 months in custody from 2020 and had been released 13 months ago.
He said he now had employment as a concreter and was getting his life in order.
Long-time senior journalist
