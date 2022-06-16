The Standard

Port Fairy man, 34, has been released on bail, with strict conditions, until August 1

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 16 2022 - 9:14pm, first published 9:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused bailed on strict conditions after being charged with drunken incident

UPDATE, Friday, 7.15am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.