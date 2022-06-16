Accused bailed on strict conditions after being charged with drunken incident

UPDATE, Friday, 7.15am:
A Warrnambool man has again been banned from drinking alcohol and released on bail after an allegedly drunken incident with police.
Advertisement
Daniel Hall, 34, applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but the matter was adjourned part-heard so therapeutic supports could be put in place.
On Thursday Mr Hall was granted bail until August 1, with a number of conditions.
Those conditions include that Mr Hall live at one address, obey a 9pm to 5am curfew, present at the front door if police check on him, to not consume alcohol and report to a police station every Wednesday and Saturday.
Mr Hall has been charged with assaulting police officers, making threats to inflict injury and breaching bail conditions relating to his existing three briefs of evidence and 29 pending charges.
Police told the court earlier in the week that last Sunday at 2.25am there were two police officers inside a licensed Liebig Street business.
Staff requested assistance to eject Mr Hall and there was a suggestion he had assaulted a security officer.
Police intervened and requested Mr Hall provide his name and address, which he initially refused.
It's alleged he then tried to leave the area and was stopped by police, who forcibly took him to ground while he verbally abused officeres.
He also refused to put his hands behind his back and police officers forced his arms so they could handcuff him.
It's claimed Mr Hall was combative, belligerent, swore and made a string of threats towards one officer.
The court heard Mr Hall had 15 pages of prior court appearances, which includes assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Mr Hall said he spent 10 months in custody from 2020 and was released 13 months ago.
Wednesday: A Port Fairy man already on bail with a condition to not consume alcohol will be back in court on Thursday charged with a drunken incident involving police.
Daniel Hall, 34, applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He has been charged with assaulting police officers, making threats to inflict injury and breaching bail conditions relating to his existing three sets of charges.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa adjourned the bail application part heard until Thursday to see if therapeutic programs could be put in place to assist Mr Hall.
Before the bail hearing started, Mr Hall told police officers and the court that he was sorry for his behaviour, he said he was intoxicated, he carried on like an idiot and realised police officers were just doing their jobs.
Advertisement
Constable Zac Petrie told the court Mr Hall was already on three sets of bail and those bail conditions included not drinking.
The main charge he already faces is assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Constable Petrie said that last Sunday at 2.25am there were two police officers inside a licensed Liebig Street business.
Staff requested assistance to eject an intoxicated person.
Police officers intervened after there was an allegation a security guard may have been assaulted.
They requested Mr Hall provide his name and address, which he initially refused.
Advertisement
Constable Petrie said it was claimed that Mr Hall then tried to leave the area and was stopped by the police officers.
Mr Hall was forcibly taken to ground while he verbally abused police.
He also refused to put his hands behind his back and police officers forced his arms so they could handcuff him.
Police claim Mr Hall continued to be combative, belligerent, swore and made a string of threats towards one officer.
The court heard Mr Hall had 15 pages of prior court appearances which includes assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
He currently has 29 criminal charges pending.
Advertisement
Mr Hall said he spent 10 months in custody from 2020 and had been released 13 months ago.
He said he now had employment as a concreter and was getting his life in order.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.