Show committee vows to keep cost down for Warrnambool families

Ticket prices for the Warrnambool Show will not increase, despite organisers being hit with increased costs.
Warrnambool Agricultural Society president Jason Callaway said costs, including insurance had increased.
However, committee members voted to keep ticket prices at the same price as was charged in 2019 - the last time the event was held.
Mr Callaway said he hoped the decision would result in a bigger crowd on Saturday, October 29.
The family fun day will be held on the Saturday, with showjumping held over three days at the Warrnambool showgrounds.
"The cost of insurance has gone up but we've been pretty lucky with the government assistance we received over the last few years," Mr Callaway said.
He said the committee did not want to increase prices in the first year of the event's return after two years off due to COVID-19.
"We're trying to wear the extra costs internally as much as we can," Mr Callaway said.
He said the committee was aware of the rising cost of living and wanted to ensure a bumper crowd attended the event.
"Hopefully by doing that we might get better numbers," he said.
Mr Callaway said he didn't know whether the cost of amusement rides would increase.
Showmen's Guild of Australasian president Aaron Pink said insurance costs had increased by 400 to 800 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Pink said that insurance spikes had been the salt in the wound for an industry still recovering from two years of restrictions and cancellations.
"A lot of people weren't aware of how bad the situation was until we got back up and running," he said.
"We were thinking COVID was behind us and went to insure everything and hit the road... that's when we found ourselves in the situation."
"It's very, very uncertain times for the amusement industry, and without insurance, we can't operate anywhere in Australia."
Warrnambool Show secretary Lynne Lyles said organisers were working very hard to provide a bumper day of entertainment.
A motorbike stunt show, wood chopping, a kid's activity zone, shearing competition and live music will feature on the day.
A host of competitions ranging from art to cooking will also be included.
Ms Lyles said there would be a focus on community service organisations, with many on hand to host demonstrations.
"We decided to keep the prices down to ensure it's affordable for families," she said.
"We're trying to pack the showgrounds full of fun activities that will keep people entertained all day."
The cost of a family ticket is $35, $15 for an adult and $10 for a child or concession ticket.
Entertainment will be provided from 9.30am to 10pm.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
