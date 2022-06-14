Motorbike rider caught at 130km/h less than two hours after getting his licence

A middle aged man returning to western Victoria from Ballarat after getting his motorcycle licence was caught doing 130km/h during Operation Regal.
Hamilton police said two men on separate motorbikes were clocked together at 130km/h between Dunkeld and Hamilton over the long weekend blitz.
Advertisement
They have been fined $500 and banned from riding for three months.
One of the men had just completed getting his motorbike licence in Ballarat about 90 minutes before being pulled over.
South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said motorcycles significantly contributed to road trauma in the south-west and across Victoria.
He said that during the four-day police Queen's Birthday weekend operation resulted in 196 offences being detected across the south-west.
Eight drivers were caught under the influence of substances, six of alcohol and two of drugs, from 1481 tests.
The road safety adviser said that Warrnambool police had intercepted 20 drivers for speeding, making up more than 10 per cent of offences detected in the city.
He said speeding was a major contributor to road trauma.
"That statistics stands out to me. Over 10 per cent of offences involving speeding, that's really significant," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"When you put all that together, the clear message needs to be for drivers to slow down.
"Drive up to the posted speed limit, if it is safe to do so, but motorists need to always consider road and weather conditions."
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said although there were a number of minor collisions in Warrnambool and district during the weekend, that there was only one serious injury accident and fortunately no fatalities.
He said that collisions involved a 65-year-old Mirranatwa man who crashed into a kangaroo about 3pm on Friday at Victoria Point, east of Cavendish.
A serious injury was recorded and the man was transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.
"When you are driving in an area known to be frequented by wildlife, motorists need to be aware, slow down and take precautions," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
Other offences included a a 57-year-old woman puled over in the Hamilton central business district on Monday morning at three times the legal alcohol limit.
She was also unlicensed and her car was impounded for one month, which will attract towing and storage fees of more than $1000.
The woman will be charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving and front the Hamilton Magistrates Court at a later date.
Advertisement
A 21-year-old P-plater was caught drink driving in Portland with a reading of .087 and another P-plater was intercepted between Hamilton and Dunkeld at 134km/h.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.