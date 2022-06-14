The Standard

Police road safety adviser says time for drivers to slow down and drive to conditions

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike rider caught at 130km/h less than two hours after getting his licence

A middle aged man returning to western Victoria from Ballarat after getting his motorcycle licence was caught doing 130km/h during Operation Regal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.