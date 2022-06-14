The present became history in Koroit on Tuesday with the demolition of the former Koroit and District Memorial Hospital building.
The building was constructed in 1955 and served as a hospital until the early 1990s, when it was converted into a nursing home.
It was closed as a nursing home in 2011 and was taken over by Moyne Health Service the following year to house allied health services.
But those services were ceased at the site in 2020, when an engineers' report to the state department of health deemed the building unsafe for use due to structural issues.
Moyne Health Services has stated it planned to undertake extensive community engagement to put together a new master plan for the site.
