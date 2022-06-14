SELF-CONFESSED cat lady Kitty Flanagan has announced a show in Warrnambool.
Tickets for Kitty Flanagan Live go on sale on Wednesday at 10am for her August 6 show at Lighthouse Theatre.
She uses the show to solve all of the world's problems.
Flanagan has spent the last two years at home drinking hand sanitiser and tonic.
Throughout the lockdowns she kept us all entertained with television shows Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention? and flipping the pages with her best-selling books 488 Rules for Life and follow up More Rules for Life.
She also regularly features on The Project and The Weekly with fellow comedian Charlie Pickering.
Getting to know the woman behind the comedian, Flanagan lives in Melbourne with her cat, two dogs and 'an awesome mandarin tree'. Her favourite food was soup - currently in rotation are a gorgeous carrot, butter bean and coconut delight, a 'comforting' fennel and brown rice crowd-pleaser and a creamy, red lentil and roasted capsicum bowl of deliciousness.
