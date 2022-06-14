The Standard
Australian comedian Kitty Flanagan to perform at Lighthouse Theatre Saturday on August 6

Updated June 14 2022 - 3:06am, first published 1:40am
COMEDY: Australian comedian Kitty Flanagan has announced a show in Warrnambool in August.

SELF-CONFESSED cat lady Kitty Flanagan has announced a show in Warrnambool.

