COVID-19 on a downward trend in Warrnambool

COVID-19 cases in Warrnambool are making a downward trend as winter progresses.
In the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday, 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Warrnambool bringing the total number of active cases to 158. It comes as there was 26 new cases on Monday and 16 on Sunday.
Case numbers in May saw more than 100 new positive results in the days following city's racing carnival.
There is currently 39,420 active cases in Victoria.
It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews is encouraging healthcare workers to get their fourth vaccine.
Mr Andrews said on Monday he would push the federal government for all healthcare workers in hospitals across Victoria to get a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He said he was concerned workers' immunity was waning.
He is set to approach the federal government regarding the issue.
Those looking to get their booster will now have another option after protein-based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Nuvaxovid was registered for use in Australia this week.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration granted provisional registration for individuals aged 18 and over in January 2022 for the use of Nuvaxovid in individuals, with expanded provisional registration for children aged 12-17 in May.
Research on the Nuvaxovid vaccine was completed in Australia before it was approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
