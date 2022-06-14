Born: Warrnambool on June 29, 1978.
Wife: Jaime. Children: Oliver, Amelia and Lily.
Parents: Geoff and Lola. Siblings: Nadia, Bradley and Jordan.
Edication: Dennington Primary School before going to Brauer College.
Sporting highlight: would have to be playing for South Warrnambool's reserve side when they won the flag in 2006.
Where did your footy career begin?
I started out playing for Dennington's Under 15 side before playing in the Under 18s. I played in a losing grand final side for Dennington against Russell's Creek.
My career took a turn when I joined South Warrnambool's Under 18s side. Peter Umbers and Don Steel were the coaches. I ended up going back to Dennington, where I played in the senior side in 1998. Gerard Sully was our coach. I never rated myself as much of a footballer.
My working life centred around working for Peter and Lea Watson at Pitstop Menswear back in that era. It was from there that I got my start selling real estate.
How did selling real estate evolve from working at Pitstop Menswear in Liebig Street, Warrnambool?
A lot of the real estate agents from around Warrnambool would come into Pitstop Menswear to buy their suits.
One of those agents was Ian Baudinette. Ian and I started talking about real estate and he encouraged me to have a change of careers and become a real estate salesman.
Danny, we'll get back to your real estate career shortly, but let's go back to your footy career for a moment. What are your memories of that reserves premiership win with South Warrnambool in 2006?
The premiership victory was very special. My brother-in-law Clayton Harrington was the coach, while my father-in-law Kevin Harrington was assistant coach.
We defeated Koroit to win the reserves flag in 2006. It was a big year for the Roosters in 2006 as they also won the senior flag under Bryan Beinke.
I played a few senior games in 2007 under Beinke, who was a great player for the club. He had played in the AFL with Adelaide and his experience was a telling factor in the club having the success it had back in that era. I don't think the HFNL saw the best of Beinke because he suffered with soft tissue injuries during his career.
The Roosters had some very good players back in those years, and there was none better than Robbie Greig, in my opinion. He was not very big and struggled with his weight but he possessed a lot of natural ability.
I went back to play for Dennington in 2008 with some mates, including Jake Rhodes and Clinton Hall. My footy career came to an end in 2008.
How did your career come to an end in 2008?
I injured my back not on the footy field but in the garden. I had played footy on the Saturday and was out working in the garden on the Sunday when I just couldn't move.
They found I had a bulging disc in the back. I went to various surgeons and chiropractors to try and get the problem fixed. I took the advice not to have an operation on my back.
I've still got back issues to this very day but I just try and manage them. I often go to the gym and I try and get down to the Lady Bay to have a swim once a week in the ocean.
Have you played many other sports?
I played a lot of tennis when I was younger down at the lawn tennis, supagrass and the indoor centre.
I was 15 years old when I played in a schoolboys' tournament with Lee Roberts and we won the doubles tennis championship.
I also played squash and basketball when I was a youngster. My sporting career was virtually over following my back injury and I focused on my career in real estate.
Can you remember how old were you when you started in real estate?
I would have been 21 years old.
One of the highlights of my real estate career was in 2006. I was working for a franchisee group that had more than 300 offices across Australia and I was selected as the salesperson of the year. It was pretty special to win that award.
My career in real estate took another turn in 2016.
Can you tell me what that turn was that occurred in 2016?
I went into partnership with Matt Wood and we set up Harris and Wood Real Estate in 2016.
The business started off slowly but has progressively gotten bigger. We have 10 on the staff and a few months ago we moved to our new offices in Koroit Street.
Is there any particular sale that is memorable for you after six years in business?
I would have to say the land sale out Hopkins Point Road, which was owned by the Madden family. We worked very closely with the Madden family on the sale of the property.
There was 170 acres of land, which we sold to a developer.
The sale of the land and the subsequent sales have helped establish our business.
Once the development is finished at Hopkins Point Road, it will have at least 400 dwellings. The development has been a first for Warrnambool as it offers some magnificent views over the sea and back to Warrnambool and the river. It's created a brand new suburb in Warrnambool.
I must congratulate the developers who have had the vision and foresight to come up with what I consider a major asset for Warrnambool's future.
Interest rates have just gone up. Is the phone still ringing from potential buyers of real estate in and around Warrnambool?
We're still getting a lot of calls from various parts of Australia and some overseas people regarding property in Warrnambool.
We can't forget Warrnambool offers a wonderful lifestyle. It might get a bit windy and cold during the winter months, but Warrnambool really is a wonderful place to live. Warrnambool has great hospitals, schools, industry and sporting facilities, plus plenty of shops, and when you throw in the ocean and rivers, you can understand why people decide to live in this part of the world. I consider it a special part of Australia.
