Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a high chance of showers for the next four days.
Today those showers will most likely be this evening. Winds will be northerly 20 to 30 km/h.
There's a strong marine wind warning in place for the west coast.
Today Warrnambool, Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy are expecting 15 degrees, Casterton 14, Hamilton, Colac and Mortlake 13 and Ararat just 11.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.8 degrees, felt like 4 and since 9am yesterday we've had .4mm of rain.
A high over New South Wales extends a ridge over western Victoria.
The high and associated ridge will drift eastwards to be over the Tasman Sea by tonight allowing a low pressure system to move across Bass Strait on Wednesday and Thursday.
Another high pressure system will follow, moving over Victoria at the weekend.
Saturday is at this stage looking good with a fine 15 or 16 degrees tipped.
But, between now and then, today we have an 80 per cent chance of rain today with between one and two millimetres tipped.
Wednesday we're likely to have a balmy top of 16 degrees but a 95 per cent of rain with between 5-7mm expected.
Thursday is similar, 16 degrees, 95 per cent chance of between 2.4 and 4mm and Friday 16 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain, between 0.8 and 2.4mm.
