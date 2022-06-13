Portland woman wins top prize on scratch-it ticket

A Portland woman had 25,000 reasons to smile on Monday morning.
She landed the top prize after purchasing an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.
Advertisement
The woman purchased the card from Matt's Lotto, Cards and Gifts.
"I'm still shocked," the woman said after learning of the win.
"It's a new thing my partner and I have started to do for fun.
"We started purchasing a handful of $2 Instant Scratch-Its tickets in recent times and we never expected to win the top prize.
"Surprisingly, the number 12 was the number I needed to scratch on the ticket to win the top prize and it's a special number in my life - I think it's officially my lucky number."
The woman said she would put the $25,000 towards her nest egg.
"It will really help my partner and I get on track with our financial goals," she said.
"We've had a little celebration to honour our win - it's a wonderful thing and we're so grateful."
Matt's Lotto, Cards & Gifts owner Matthew Jowett said the team are feeling zestful after selling a top prize to a local customer.
"It's fantastic," he said.
"We're coming up to our third year in this store and this is already our second top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket we've sold," he said.
"We're always happy to see locals from the Portland community win a major prize - it's a great feeling.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.