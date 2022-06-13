I want to give credit to my parents who have worked in the community.- Alison Clarke
A FORMER Warrnambool student has received a Queen's Birthday honour for her work with people living with learning difficulties.
Alison Clarke, a speech pathologist in Melbourne, went to school in Panmure and Warrnambool.
She visits the south-west with family links still in the region - her parents, Tom and Helen Clarke, live at Mercy Place Warrnambool and her brother and brother's wife live in Cudgee.
Ms Clarke said it felt surreal to receive the honour.
"I want to give credit to my parents who have worked in the community," she said.
Ms Clarke said when she received the accolade she wanted to start nominating others.
"There's a lot of good people out there doing good stuff," she said.
During her time in the south-west, Ms Clarke undertook work experience with a speech pathologist at Warrnambool Base Hospital.
After completing her secondary education at Warrnambool High School in 1982, she went on to study speech therapy at Lincoln Institute of Health Sciences for the next six years.
She had particular interest in politics, going on to become an activist and work in the disability and education sectors.
In 1996 and 1997 she travelled to Mexico to teach English, also learning Spanish.
"It was scary because I didn't know the language," Ms Clarke said.
She then spent about two years living in London and travelling.
Ms Clarke said she primarily worked with children who lived with autism.
"I found lots of children couldn't read so I thought about the written language - they all wanted to learn to read," she said.
Ms Clarke runs a small business with other speech pathologists.
She has worked at Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, was a member of Speech Pathology Australia, and has been a councillor, mayor and council representative for Yarra City Council.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
